UK PM Sunak: Persistent inflation does not mean our policies are wrong

Inflation in Britain is proving more persistent than anticipated but that does not mean the policies deployed to tackle it are wrong, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.

"They're the right ones," he told a committee of lawmakers. "Whether that's monetary policy, responsible fiscal policy or supply side reform, that's the right toolkit that you need to deploy bringing inflation down."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)