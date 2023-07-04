Left Menu

Kanwar Yatra: Dedicated lanes for Kanwariyas in northeast Delhi, drones to keep vigil

Around 1,000 police personnel and drones have been deployed for surveillance and dedicated lanes created for Kanwariyas in northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.A similar number of civil defence volunteers have also been deployed in the district, which has been divided into zones, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police Northeast Joy Tirkey said the Kanwar Yatra commenced on Tuesday.Kanwariyas will start coming from Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:14 IST
Kanwar Yatra: Dedicated lanes for Kanwariyas in northeast Delhi, drones to keep vigil
  • Country:
  • India

Around 1,000 police personnel and drones have been deployed for surveillance and dedicated lanes created for Kanwariyas in northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

A similar number of civil defence volunteers have also been deployed in the district, which has been divided into zones, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said the Kanwar Yatra commenced on Tuesday.

''Kanwariyas will start coming from Tuesday. However, the number is expected to rise significantly from Wednesday and Thursday. The devotees will offer holy water on July 15 and 16,'' he said.

''We have deployed 1,000 police personnel and as many civil defence volunteers on the ground. We have also asked for 15 companies of central forces,'' he said.

''We have 25 drones that will be used strategically. There will be adequate presence of security personnel on the ground during the yatra. The security personnel will work in three shifts, with each shift starting an hour before the last one ends,'' Tirkey said.

Forty-seven shivirs have been set up in Northeast district. These include 41 shivirs set up by the government, he said.

All shivirs should have at least eight CCTV cameras, firefighting equipment and cooking facilities, he said.

Several CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the route of the Kanwariyas, the DCP said.

''Four temporary control rooms have been set up with the help of the communication unit of the police. These control rooms became operational on Tuesday,'' he said.

Emergency response vehicles (ERVs), volunteers, PCR vans and police motorcycles will be present on these routes round the clock, Tirkey said.

''Two meetings were held with Aman committee members -- one on June 27 before Eid and the second on Monday,'' Tirkey said.

''We have also asked for 300 more barricades and a safe corridor will be made for the Kanwar Yatra and nobody except Kanwariyas will be allowed to enter it,'' he said.

The police have urged those undertaking the yatra to not play loud or provocative music.

Tirkey said, ''The district magistrate has said that the administration has arranged 'Gangajal' and will provide it to those who need it for the rituals.'' The Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory on Monday stating that elaborate arrangements have been made in view of the Kanwar Yatra and cautioning that congestion is expected at several places due to the movement of Kanwariyas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023