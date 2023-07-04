German justice minister meets Taiwanese counterpart in Berlin

Left Menu

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann welcomed his Taiwanese counterpart to Berlin on Tuesday, the German ministry said, adding that the visit took place within the framework of the European Union's one-China policy. "The talks focused in particular on cooperation in the field of legal assistance in criminal matters," said the ministry.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:20 IST
German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann welcomed his Taiwanese counterpart to Berlin on Tuesday, the German ministry said, adding that the visit took place within the framework of the European Union's one-China policy.

"The talks focused in particular on cooperation in the field of legal assistance in criminal matters," said the ministry. They also exchanged views on Internet fraud and extradition issues, it added in a statement. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims.

In March, a visit by Germany's education minister to Taiwan prompted an angry response from Beijing. The visit by Taiwanese Justice Minister Ching-Hsiang Tsai on Tuesday took place as Berlin reassesses its previously close ties with China.

A ministry spokesperson could not say whether this was the first visit to Germany by a Taiwanese minister. According to Germany's interpretation of the one-China policy, direct contacts with Taiwan are prohibited only for top figures, including the president, chancellor and foreign and defence ministers. Meetings of other ministers are possible.

In March, Germany and Taiwan agreed to cooperate on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Miranda Murray)

