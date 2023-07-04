Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Security forces bust Naxalite camp in Bijapur; recover explosives

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:25 IST
Security forces on Tuesday busted a Naxalite camp in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district following an encounter and recovered explosives and other materials, police said.

The face-off took place in the early hours of the day in a hilly forest near Isulnar village, where Naxalites had set up a transit camp, a senior police official said.

The security forces received a tip-off about the presence of 40-50 armed Naxalites, including senior leaders like Company No. 02 commander Vella Modiyam, division military in-charge Rahul Telam, and Gangalur area committee secretary Dinesh Modiyam in forest of Isulnar, he said.

Accordingly, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and 210th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of CRPF, launched an operation in the area, the official said.

Sensing the presence of the patrolling team, Naxalites opened indiscriminate fire on security personnel prompting them to retaliate, he said.

However, they managed escaped from the spot, leaving behind their belongings, he added.

A tiffin bomb, eight gelatin sticks, 20 meter cordex wire, 15 meter fuse wire, four detonators, batteries, solar plate, Maoist bags and literature and items of daily use were recovered from the hideout, he said.

Blood stains found at the spot suggest that three to four Naxalites were either killed or injured in the firing, but their colleagues managed to remove them from the scene, the official said, adding that a search operation was underway in nearby areas.

