Lula says Mercosur wants advanced deal talks with Canada, South Korea, Singapore

Updated: 04-07-2023 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he wants the Mercosur bloc of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to advance in talks for trade deals with Canada, South Korea and Singapore.

Lula also said during a summit of Mercosur leaders that he is committed to completing the trade agreement between the bloc and the European Union, but again called some addenda proposed by the latter "unacceptable".

