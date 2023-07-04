Left Menu

Thames Water needs 'substantial sums', talks ongoing with investors - regulator

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 20:54 IST
Thames Water will need "substantial sums of money" to stabilise its finances, Ofwat said on Tuesday, but it added that talks between the company, its investors and the regulator about the provision of 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) of new equity were ongoing.

"We need to see their revised business plan but we think it's substantial sums of money (that are needed)," Ofwat Chief Executive David Black told parliament. ($1 = 0.7859 pounds)

