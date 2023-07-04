Left Menu

Russia's Medvedev: 185,000 new contract soldiers have joined armed forces this year

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 20:56 IST
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that 185,000 new recruits had joined the Russian army as professional contract soldiers since the start of the year.

In a video posted on Telegram, Medvedev, who was earlier this year appointed to a role overseeing Russia's domestic military production, said that almost 10,000 new recruits had joined up in the last week, after a mutiny by the Wagner Group mercenary organisation was quelled and its fighters were given the option of signing on as regular soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

