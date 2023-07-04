Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 21:15 IST
Pralhad Joshi reviews preparedness of various Ministries for ensuing Monsoon Session of Parliament
Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
The Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi chaired a meeting of Secretaries and Senior Officers of various Ministries/Departments to assess the preparedness of Legislative and other items of Government Business for the ensuing Monsoon Session,2023 of Parliament here today.

 

The Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal along with the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State of External Affairs, Shri V. Muraleedharan were also present. Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs conducted the meeting. 

The focus of the meeting was on repeal and re-enactment of pre-Constitution Acts according to present scenario as well as on Legislations concerning public welfare.

While concluding the meeting, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs stated that all the procedural formalities in respect of Bills to be brought during the Session be completed on priority basis.

(With Inputs from PIB)

