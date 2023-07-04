London police reopen investigation into lockdown breaches at Conservative Party HQ

British police said on Tuesday they would reopen an investigation into COVID-19 lockdown breaches at an event held in the headquarters of the governing Conservative Party, and launch a fresh investigation into an event in parliament.

Police said other referrals, made to them by the government following an examination of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's diary, did not meet the criteria for further investigation.

