UN Security Council to meet Friday over West Bank violence - diplomats
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 00:24 IST
The U.N. Security Council will meet behind closed-doors on Friday to discuss the Middle East, diplomats said, following Israel's biggest West Bank military operation in years.
The meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates "in light of the alarming developments in Palestine," diplomats said.
