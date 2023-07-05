Left Menu

UK rejects 'false' claims that government will drop $14.76 bln climate pledge

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 02:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 02:29 IST
The British government on Tuesday rejected claims that it was planning to drop its 11.6 billion pound ($14.75 billion) climate funding pledge, saying they were false. The Guardian had reported that the government was drawing up plans to drop its flagship climate and nature funding pledge, citing a leaked briefing note to ministers given to the British Foreign Office and seen by the newspaper.

"Claims that the International Climate Finance pledge is being dropped are false," a government spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. "As the Prime Minister set out at COP27, the government remains committed to spending £11.6 billion on international climate finance and we are delivering on that pledge." ($1 = 0.7865 pounds)

