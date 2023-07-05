Russia 2023 GDP growth may exceed 2%, inflation not above 5%, agencies say citing PM
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 03:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 03:44 IST
Russia's gross domestic product may grow 2% this year if there is no unexpected force majeure, Russian agencies cited Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying late on Tuesday.
Inflation should not exceed 5% this year in annual terms, Mishustin added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement