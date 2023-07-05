Left Menu

China's chip-making material curbs 'just the start' -China Daily citing ex-vice minister

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 07:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 07:28 IST
China's export control measures of chip-making materials is "just the start" and the country has more sanction measures and tools available, China Daily reported former Vice Commerce Minister Wei Jianguo as saying.

"(China's) export control of chip-making materials was a well-thought-out heavy punch," Wei said in an interview with the state-backed newspaper published on Wednesday.

If restrictions targeting China's high-technology sector continue then countermeasures will escalate, Wei said.

