Left Menu

One killed, four injured in July 4 fireworks accident in Texas

The accident happened near the town of Gilmer in preparation for Independence Day fireworks in nearby Kilgore, both in rural Upshur County, about 120 miles (200 km) east of Dallas. "From our initial interviews with especially one survivor there was an ignition while they were working with it, and then it all happened real fast," said David Hazel, chief deputy of the Upshur County Sheriff's office.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 07:59 IST
One killed, four injured in July 4 fireworks accident in Texas

Fireworks being prepared for a Fourth of July spectacular ignited in a Texas warehouse on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring four and destroying the building where they were stored, officials said. The accident happened near the town of Gilmer in preparation for Independence Day fireworks in nearby Kilgore, both in rural Upshur County, about 120 miles (200 km) east of Dallas.

"From our initial interviews with especially one survivor there was an ignition while they were working with it, and then it all happened real fast," said David Hazel, chief deputy of the Upshur County Sheriff's office. The state fire marshal was investigating, Hazel said.

The ignition started a "significant blaze" that destroyed the building, he said. The Kilgore fireworks show was canceled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023