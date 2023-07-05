Left Menu

Solution to Naga peace talks eluding hopes of people: Top tribal organisation

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 05-07-2023 08:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 08:09 IST
Solution to Naga peace talks eluding hopes of people: Top tribal organisation
  • Country:
  • India

The Naga Hoho on Tuesday said the celebrations to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi-led central government would have been ''most appropriate'' if a breakthrough was achieved in the peace talks, and tranquility restored in violence-hit Manipur.

''As we celebrate nine years of Modi government, how we wish if this celebration or observation of the achievements that has taken place was clubbed with the resolution of the Naga political issue during his time as prime minister,'' said K Elu Ndang, the general secretary of Naga Hoho, an apex body of tribal organisations of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland. People have been anticipating this political settlement but "it seems to be eluding" their hopes, he told reporters at an event here.

Commenting on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Ndang appealed to the Centre to reconsider the decision to implement it in the northeast region in general and Nagaland in particular.

"The UCC may not be necessarily appropriate for the Naga people or the tribals at large, but may do more harm," he said.

Ndang also urged people to come forward in bringing back peace and tranquility in Manipur, where continuing violence between Meitei and Kuki communities has left over 100 people dead.

''As neighbours, we have the responsibility to extend our support and solidarity and see that peace is restored once again,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

