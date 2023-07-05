Outing with friends turns tragic as man drowns in waterfall in Palghar district

A 20-year-old man drowned during an outing at the Tumgareshwar waterfall near Vasai town in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Rakesh Surela, had gone to the waterfall along with his four friends, they said.

During the outing, he entered the waterfall and drowned, said the police, adding local firemen fished out his body after three hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)