Outing with friends turns tragic as man drowns in waterfall in Palghar district

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-07-2023 08:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 08:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man drowned during an outing at the Tumgareshwar waterfall near Vasai town in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Rakesh Surela, had gone to the waterfall along with his four friends, they said.

During the outing, he entered the waterfall and drowned, said the police, adding local firemen fished out his body after three hours.

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

