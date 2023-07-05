Nicaraguan Catholic Bishop Alvarez released from prison -local media
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 09:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 09:00 IST
Nicaraguan Catholic Bishop Rolando Alvarez was released from prison on Monday, according to a report by local news outlet Confidencial, which cited church and diplomatic sources.
Alvarez was jailed last year and earlier this year sentenced to 26 years in prison on treason charges after he refused to be expelled to the United States.
