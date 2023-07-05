MP: Man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested
Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradeshs Sidhi district, an official said.On Tuesday, an official from the MP Chief Ministers Office said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, under Indian Penal Code sections 294 obscene acts, 504 intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act. Action against the stringent National Security Act was also initiated, he added.
Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, an official said.
On Tuesday, an official from the MP Chief Minister's Office said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Action against the stringent National Security Act was also initiated, he added. The police registered the case after a video showing the man urinating on the youth went viral.
The accused was arrested at around 2 am on Wednesday on the basis of leads. He is being questioned, Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle said.
''We were searching for him and cops from different police stations around his village were on alert,'' the official said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet on Tuesday evening said, ''A viral video from Sidhi district has come to my notice...I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take the strictest action and also invoke the National Security Act.''
