Bengal Guv sends sealed envelope to SEC after failure to meet him

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has sent a sealed envelope to State Election Commission Rajiva Sinha after he failed to meet him at Raj Bhavan, an official said on Wednesday.Sinha reasoned that he was very busy with election work and would not be able to visit Raj Bhavan to meet the governor, he said.The governor had asked the SEC to come to Raj Bhavan to discuss the recent incidents of poll violence.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2023 10:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 09:46 IST
C V Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has sent a sealed envelope to State Election Commission Rajiva Sinha after he failed to meet him at Raj Bhavan, an official said on Wednesday.

Sinha reasoned that he was very busy with election work and would not be able to visit Raj Bhavan to meet the governor, he said.

''The governor had asked the SEC to come to Raj Bhavan to discuss the recent incidents of poll violence. But Sinha did not visit him, stating that he was busy with election work. Following this, Bose sent a sealed envelope, which contains sensitive documents, to the SEC,'' the official told PTI, without divulging anything about the contents of the documents. Repeated calls to Sinha went unanswered.

Bose had on Monday given Sinha 48 hours to rein in panchayat poll violence.

The governor has visited affected areas in Canning, Bhangar and Basanti in South 24 Parganas district and Dinhata and Sitai in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state. Several people have been killed and many injured in poll violence in the state over the last one month.

Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state on July 8 for nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats.

