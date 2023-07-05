Left Menu

Silver jewellery brand GIVA raises Rs 200 cr from investors, including Premji Invest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 10:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 10:02 IST
Silver jewellery brand GIVA raises Rs 200 cr from investors, including Premji Invest
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

GIVA Jewellery has raised Rs 200 crore from investors, including Premji Invest to expand its business.

The Bengaluru-based company, which mainly deals in fine silver jewellery, has raised this amount in Series B funding led by Premji Invest.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Aditya Birla Ventures, Alteria Capital and A91 Partners, GIVA said in a statement.

This will help the company innovate further and expand its product categories and offerings.

''This investment will empower GIVA to expand its omnichannel presence with more offline stores and consolidate its position as the go-to platform for minimalistic jewellery and affordable gifting options,'' the statement said.

Founded in 2019, GIVA deals in authentic 925 fine silver jewellery and recently made a foray into 14K and 18K gold and lab-grown diamond jewellery.

Premji Invest primarily supports philanthropic initiatives of Azim Premji Foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023