Woman's decomposed body found in gunny bag at Mumbai shore

The police seized the bag and found the decomposed body of a woman inside it, the official said, adding the deceased was yet to be identified.It is suspected the woman was murdered and the body then dumped into the sea, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 11:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The decomposed body of an unidentified woman has been found stuffed in a gunny bag at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday adding they suspect it to be a case of murder. Some locals spotted the gunny bag floating in the sea waters on Tuesday morning and alerted the police, an official from Worli police station said.

Due to the high tide, the bag floated and got stuck in a drain near the Coast Guard office in Worli area, he said. The police seized the bag and found the decomposed body of a woman inside it, the official said, adding the deceased was yet to be identified.

It is suspected the woman was murdered and the body then dumped into the sea, he said. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons and a probe is on into it, the official said.

