China says it welcome EU top diplomat's visit at earliest convenient time
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-07-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 11:47 IST
China values relations with the European Union and welcomes the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, to visit at the earliest convenient time, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
An EU spokesperson said on Tuesday that China cancelled a trip by Borrell scheduled for next week.
