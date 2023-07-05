UK's water regulator: Companies must take responsibility for their debt levels
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 12:33 IST
The boss of Britain's Ofwat said it was up to companies in the sector to manage their debt levels, not the water regulator.
"Companies do need to take responsibility for their own financing structures; we're here to protect customers' interests," Ofwat Chief Executive David Black told BBC radio.
