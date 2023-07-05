Beaten female Russian journalist moved to Moscow hospital
A Russian investigative journalist and a lawyer who were beaten in the southern republic of Chechnya have been moved to a hospital in Moscow, one of the country's most prominent journalists said on Wednesday. Alexei Venediktov, the former head of the closed Ekho Moskvy radio station, said in a message on Telegram that the two were now in a Moscow hospital.
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian investigative journalist and a lawyer who were beaten in the southern republic of Chechnya have been moved to a hospital in Moscow, one of the country's most prominent journalists said on Wednesday. Yelena Milashina, a well-known journalist for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, was travelling to the Chechen capital Grozny from the local airport with Alexander Nemov, a lawyer, when they were attacked a day earlier.
The two were beaten, and threatened with guns while Milashina had her head shaved and green dye thrown over her. Alexei Venediktov, the former head of the closed Ekho Moskvy radio station, said in a message on Telegram that the two were now in a Moscow hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Beijing and Moscow will be keenly watching PM Modi's visit to US," Research Fellow
U.N. has told Moscow its grain deal grievances cannot be solved, says Russia
Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelenskiy says Moscow's forces being 'destroyed'
Russia says it downed 3 drones outside Moscow, suspects it was attack by Ukraine
Drones intercepted on way to Moscow region military warehouses -governor