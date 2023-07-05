Left Menu

Beaten female Russian journalist moved to Moscow hospital

A Russian investigative journalist and a lawyer who were beaten in the southern republic of Chechnya have been moved to a hospital in Moscow, one of the country's most prominent journalists said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 12:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Russian investigative journalist and a lawyer who were beaten in the southern republic of Chechnya have been moved to a hospital in Moscow, one of the country's most prominent journalists said on Wednesday. Yelena Milashina, a well-known journalist for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, was travelling to the Chechen capital Grozny from the local airport with Alexander Nemov, a lawyer, when they were attacked a day earlier.

The two were beaten, and threatened with guns while Milashina had her head shaved and green dye thrown over her. Alexei Venediktov, the former head of the closed Ekho Moskvy radio station, said in a message on Telegram that the two were now in a Moscow hospital.

