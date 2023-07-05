Left Menu

3 dead in two separate accidents in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-07-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 12:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three people, including a woman and her son, died and two more were injured in separate accidents in Uttarakhand, the emergency operation centre here said on Wednesday.

The mother-son duo died in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday morning when their car fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge near Morgi bend in the Chinyalisaur area, it said.

The deceased were identified as Pawana Devi (48) and Vikas Singh (22). Another son of the woman was severely injured in the accident and has been admitted to a community health centre, the centre said.

The other accident occurred on the Khirmande-Seraghat motor road in Pithoragarh district on Tuesday evening when a car fell into a gorge. One person died and another was severely injured, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

