Cricketer Praveen Kumar, son, survives car accident in Meerut

Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar and his son had a narrow escape after his car was hit by a tanker, allegedly speeding, police said on Wednesday.

The former fast bowler, a resident of Multan Nagar on Baghpat Road, was coming from Pandav Nagar in his car with his son at around 10 pm Tuesday when the incident took place, Circle officer, (Civil Lines) Arvind Chaurasia said. As soon as his car reached near the Commissioner's residence, a speeding truck coming from the front rammed into his car, he said. The cricketer's car got badly damaged, but he and his son survived the collision, he said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and he has been arrested, he said.

