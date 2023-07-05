Cricketer Praveen Kumar, son, survives car accident in Meerut
Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar and his son had a narrow escape after his car was hit by a tanker, allegedly speeding, police said on Wednesday.The former fast bowler, a resident of Multan Nagar on Baghpat Road, was coming from Pandav Nagar in his car with his son at around 10 pm Tuesday when the incident took place, Circle officer, Civil Lines Arvind Chaurasia said.
- Country:
- India
Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar and his son had a narrow escape after his car was hit by a tanker, allegedly speeding, police said on Wednesday.
The former fast bowler, a resident of Multan Nagar on Baghpat Road, was coming from Pandav Nagar in his car with his son at around 10 pm Tuesday when the incident took place, Circle officer, (Civil Lines) Arvind Chaurasia said. As soon as his car reached near the Commissioner's residence, a speeding truck coming from the front rammed into his car, he said. The cricketer's car got badly damaged, but he and his son survived the collision, he said.
A case has been registered against the truck driver and he has been arrested, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Chaurasia
- Multan Nagar
- Indian
- Circle
- Baghpat Road
- Praveen Kumar
- Nagar
ALSO READ
Indian police retain carrier pigeons as backstop against disasters
India, US 'natural allies', PM Modi's visit will further strengthen ties: Indian-American corporate leader
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, Tourism Minister Sudan Kirati perform Yoga at Lumbini
Indian-American Congressman to escort PM Modi to his historic joint address to US Congress
Indian stocks fall on profit booking; defence stocks on radar as PM Modi visits US