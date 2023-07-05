Left Menu

Thames Water investors appear reluctant to stump up fresh cash: Ofwat

Investors in ailing British water company Thames Water appear to be reluctant to put in more cash, the country's regulator Ofwat said on Wednesday, as its boss defended the oversight of the heavily indebted sector.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 12:52 IST
Investors in ailing British water company Thames Water appear to be reluctant to put in more cash, the country's regulator Ofwat said on Wednesday, as its boss defended the oversight of the heavily indebted sector. Thames Water, which supplies about 27% of Britain's population, is seeking to raise an additional 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in equity to help upgrade its infrastructure and cope with the rising cost of its 14 billion pound debt pile.

Its fate has shone a light on the wider water sector in Britain which racked up debt after it was privatised and which has sparked a public outcry in recent years by releasing raw sewage into rivers and seas. "The company is talking to investors about securing new equity," Ofwat boss David Black said. When asked by BBC radio if investors were reluctant, he said: "yes."

"Thames are looking for new finance to come to the business in the early part of next year." He added that he expected companies to want to charge higher consumer bills in the next regulatory cycle, to fund upgrades to infrastructure, and that while it had been the job of water companies to control their debt levels, the regulator now had stronger powers to manage the sector.

"Companies do need to take responsibility for their own financing structures; we're here to protect customers' interests," Ofwat Chief Executive Black told BBC radio. ($1 = 0.7865 pounds)

