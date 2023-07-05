2 men apprehended in Delhi after Rs 85 lakh cash found in bag

Police have apprehended two bike-borne men during checking on the Mathura Road here and seized Rs 85 lakh cash from them, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a senior police officer, a picket installed on Mathura Road in central Delhi stopped the duo for checking on Tuesday night.

Police personnel found the cash while checking the bag the two men were carrying, the officer said.

It is suspected that the cash seized was hawala money and the income tax department has been informed about it, he said.

The officer added that the two men were handed over to the income tax department and further investigation was underway.

