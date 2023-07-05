Top Zelenskiy adviser: China's position on Russian nuclear threat 'important'
05-07-2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said on Wednesday that China's position in the face of a potential nuclear threat from Russia was "important".
Andriy Yermak posted a screenshot of an article from the Financial Times about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's reported warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin against a nuclear attack in Ukraine.
"(This is) an important position of (China) regarding the nuclear threat from the insane Russian terrorist," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
