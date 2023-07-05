Pakistan PM Sharif: Hoping IMF agreement will go through on July 12
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 05-07-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 13:32 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan is hopeful that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will clear a financial package when the international lender's board meets on July 12, the South Asian country's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said on Wednesday.
Pakistan secured a badly needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF on Friday, giving the country's economy a much-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himani Sarkar
- South Asian
- Sudipto Ganguly
- Shehbaz Sharif
- Pakistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal VP Ramsahay inaugurates South Asian Climate Action Conference
Suspension of 4 faculty members of the South Asian University 'completely undemocratic': CPI
CPI MP writes to EAM S Jaishankar on "illegal" suspension of students from South Asian University
Suspension of 4 faculty members of the South Asian University 'completely undemocratic': CPI