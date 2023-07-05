Pakistan PM Sharif: Hoping IMF agreement will go through on July 12

Pakistan is hopeful that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will clear a financial package when the international lender's board meets on July 12, the South Asian country's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said on Wednesday.

Pakistan secured a badly needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF on Friday, giving the country's economy a much-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.

