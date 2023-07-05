Left Menu

Firing at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 14:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Bullets were fired in the Tis Hazari court premises here on Wednesday, police said, adding that two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in the firing incident.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, ''A firing incident took place around 1.35 pm on Wednesday in Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured.'' The situation is normal and legal action being initiated, police added.

