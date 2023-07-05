Delhi's Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air. No one was injured," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.
PTI | Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 14:19 IST
Delhi's Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air. No one was injured,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.
