China's commerce minister met with foreign pharmaceuticals firms on Wednesday - Commerce Ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-07-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 14:20 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce minister Wang Wentao presided over a roundtable with foreign pharmaceuticals firms on Wednesday, according to a statement released by his ministry.
Representatives from 12 companies, including AstraZeneca , Bayer, Merck, Novo Nordisk , Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, and Takeda, attended the meeting, according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement