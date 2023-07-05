China's commerce minister met with foreign pharmaceuticals firms on Wednesday - Commerce Ministry

China's commerce minister Wang Wentao presided over a roundtable with foreign pharmaceuticals firms on Wednesday, according to a statement released by his ministry.

Representatives from 12 companies, including AstraZeneca , Bayer, Merck, Novo Nordisk , Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, and Takeda, attended the meeting, according to the statement.

