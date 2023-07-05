Left Menu

Maha: 3 labourers killed in fire at textile unit in Solapur

The bodies of the labourers, who hailed from Bihar, were handed over to the police and they have been sent for post-mortem, the official said.A total of 10 water tankers were pressed into action and the blaze was brought under control, he said.

PTI | Solapur | Updated: 05-07-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 14:34 IST
Maha: 3 labourers killed in fire at textile unit in Solapur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers were killed after a fire broke out at a textile unit in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The incident took place at the unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Solapur-Akkalkot road, they said.

''The fire broke out early morning. Fire tenders and water tankers were immediately rushed to the spot. Upon reaching here, it was learnt that three labourers were stranded in the building. When our firefighters entered the building, they found bodies of three labourers,'' a fire officer said.

Prima facie, the blaze erupted due to suspected gas leakage from an LPG cylinder that found in a room, where it was used to cook food, he said. The bodies of the labourers, who hailed from Bihar, were handed over to the police and they have been sent for post-mortem, the official said.

A total of 10 water tankers were pressed into action and the blaze was brought under control, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023