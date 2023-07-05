Maha: 3 labourers killed in fire at textile unit in Solapur

Three labourers were killed after a fire broke out at a textile unit in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The incident took place at the unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Solapur-Akkalkot road, they said.

''The fire broke out early morning. Fire tenders and water tankers were immediately rushed to the spot. Upon reaching here, it was learnt that three labourers were stranded in the building. When our firefighters entered the building, they found bodies of three labourers,'' a fire officer said.

Prima facie, the blaze erupted due to suspected gas leakage from an LPG cylinder that found in a room, where it was used to cook food, he said. The bodies of the labourers, who hailed from Bihar, were handed over to the police and they have been sent for post-mortem, the official said.

A total of 10 water tankers were pressed into action and the blaze was brought under control, he said.

