MP: Three held in Indore for `hurting religious sentiments'

Three people including a married couple have been arrested here for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a woman while trying to persuade her to convert, police said on Wednesday. Johny George, his wife Shali George and Ganesh Rajurkar were arrested under Indian Penal Code section 295-A intention of outraging the religious feelings on Tuesday, said Rajendra Soni, in-charge of Banganga police station.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-07-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 14:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people including a married couple have been arrested here for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a woman while trying to persuade her to convert, police said on Wednesday. Ramdevi Kurmi (34), resident of Kumedi Kankar area, had lodged a complaint in this regard, said an official. Johny George, his wife Shali George and Ganesh Rajurkar were arrested under Indian Penal Code section 295-A (intention of outraging the religious feelings) on Tuesday, said Rajendra Soni, in-charge of Banganga police station. The trio visited the woman on the evening of July 3 and allegedly offered her a loan waiver and education for her children at an expensive school if she converted to Christianity, the official said.

They, allegedly, also said objectionable things about the pictures of Hindu deities in her house, hurting her sentiments, he added. A detailed investigation was underway, Soni said.

