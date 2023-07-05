Two injured as ceiling plaster of room falls in Thane

Two teenage girls were injured when the ceiling plaster of a room located above a public toilet fell in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 10 am in Khopat area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. The public toilet is located on the ground floor of a two-storey structure where the two upper floors have quarters of those who maintain the 10-year-old facility, he said.

The incident took place in a room located on the second floor, the official said.

After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot for rescue work. The two injured girls, aged 13 and 17, were given first aid at a local hospital, the official said.

