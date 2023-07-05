Left Menu

Two injured as ceiling plaster of room falls in Thane

Two teenage girls were injured when the ceiling plaster of a room located above a public toilet fell in Maharashtras Thane city on Wednesday, civic officials said.The incident took place at around 10 am in Khopat area, Thane Municipal Corporations disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-07-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 15:11 IST
Two injured as ceiling plaster of room falls in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenage girls were injured when the ceiling plaster of a room located above a public toilet fell in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 10 am in Khopat area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. The public toilet is located on the ground floor of a two-storey structure where the two upper floors have quarters of those who maintain the 10-year-old facility, he said.

The incident took place in a room located on the second floor, the official said.

After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot for rescue work. The two injured girls, aged 13 and 17, were given first aid at a local hospital, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023