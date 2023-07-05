Left Menu

Kremlin: No final decision yet on Black Sea grain deal

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that no official decision had been announced yet on whether to extend the deal, which allows for the safe export of grain from Ukraine. Russia has consistently said it was pessimistic about the prospects of renewing the agreement beyond July 17 because of obstacles to its own exports of grain and fertiliser.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it has not taken a final decision about whether to extend the Black Sea grain deal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that no official decision had been announced yet on whether to extend the deal, which allows for the safe export of grain from Ukraine.

Russia has consistently said it was pessimistic about the prospects of renewing the agreement beyond July 17 because of obstacles to its own exports of grain and fertiliser. But Peskov said there was still time for the West to fulfil those parts of the deal that concern Russia.

