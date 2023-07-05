Left Menu

Indian-origin banned driver jailed for seven years for drugs possession in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 05-07-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 15:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

A disqualified Indian-origin driver who was caught with more than GBP 1 million worth of cocaine after being stopped by officers has been sentenced to seven years and four months.

Sukhchain Dale was found with a large stash of Class A banned drugs after his van was pulled over by police on the highway near Birmingham in May. The haul which had a street value of over GBP 1 million was seized and the 36-year-old driver was arrested.

“Dale pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply and disqualified driving and was jailed for seven years and four months at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday (June 26),” West Midlands Police said in a statement this week.

“Drugs ruin lives and lead to further crime within our communities. We're now running Operation Target in a tough stance against a range of serious offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber-crime and fraud,” the statement added.

Under the ongoing Operation Target across the West Midlands region of England, police officers say they are using local intelligence, seizing goods, carrying out warrants and actively targeting suspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

