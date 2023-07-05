Left Menu

Gujarat: FIR registered against man for `defaming' Amul brand

A First Information Report FIR has been registered against a man in Gujarats Gandhinagar city for allegedly claiming in a Facebook video that Amul milk contains urea.The FIR was registered at Adalaj police station on Tuesday but no arrest has been made, said an official.Ankit Parikh, a senior sales manager at Amulfed, a manufacturing unit of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF which owns the Amul brand, had filed a complaint in this regard, he said.Parikh alleged that Gandhinagar resident Lakshmikant Parmar slandered the Amul brand in a Facebook video by claiming that its packaged milk contains urea.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-07-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 15:27 IST
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a man in Gujarat's Gandhinagar city for allegedly claiming in a Facebook video that Amul milk contains urea.

The FIR was registered at Adalaj police station on Tuesday but no arrest has been made, said an official.

Ankit Parikh, a senior sales manager at Amulfed, a manufacturing unit of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which owns the Amul brand, had filed a complaint in this regard, he said.

Parikh alleged that Gandhinagar resident Lakshmikant Parmar slandered the Amul brand in a Facebook video by claiming that its packaged milk contains urea. The video also claimed that a government laboratory had confirmed this, the complaint said. The video was aimed at hurting the prestige of the Amul brand and spread rumours, the complaint added. The FIR was registered against Parmar under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), said inspector S R Muchhal. The GCMMF, an apex organisation of 18 milk cooperatives in Gujarat, recorded a sales turnover of Rs 55,055 crore in 2022-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

