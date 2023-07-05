Will Russia join China on chip material curbs? Kremlin: ask the Russian government
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 15:27 IST
- Country:
- Russia
When asked on Wednesday if Russia would join China in restricting exports of two metals widely used in semiconductors and electric vehicles, the Kremlin suggested reporters approach the Russian government for comment.
China announced controls from Aug. 1 on exports of some gallium and germanium products.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin says it sees scant grounds for Ukraine peace talks after African mission
Putin and African delegation discussed importance of Russian grain supplies to continent - Kremlin
Kremlin says after Xi-Blinken talks it's confident in China-Russia ties
Kremlin says after Xi-Blinken talks it's confident in China-Russia ties
Kremlin says 'no grounds' to extend grain deal