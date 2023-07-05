Sihle Zikalala meets IDT board to discuss governance challenges

Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Minister Sihle Zikalala recently held a meeting with members of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) Board, where a few governance challenges were discussed.

The meeting was one of a number held between DPWI and the Board since March 2023.

These meetings focus on progress made towards a new corporate form of the IDT and to address governance challenges which recently came to the attention of the IDT’s Board requiring investigation and resolution. Some of the challenges were raised by anonymous whistleblowers.

The meeting agreed that the Board would continue its work to address these challenges, with the assistance of DPWI and the independent investigators to ensure that IDT continue to play an important role in the delivery of social infrastructure in South Africa.

In addition, extensive background work on possible corporate forms was undertaken by the DPWI, Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC) and IDT, and the recommendations are now to be tabled before Cabinet and other processes.

“During the discussions with the Minister, it was agreed that it was appropriate for the two Ministerial appointees to resign from the Board in order to allow the important corporate changes to proceed,” the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said in a statement.

“This would also do away with the current distinction between Ministerial appointees and other Board members, so that all persons are appointed after following the same appointment process,” the department said.

It was also preferred that DPWI as a Department, designates an official to interact with the Board directly, rather than having Ministerial representatives.

In this regard, the Minister thanked the current Ministerial appointees Tim Sukazi and Dr. Michael Sutcliffe for their dedicated service and wise counsel as members of the Board of the IDT through this period of transformation.

The Minister appreciated their valued contribution and service to the country during this period and would not hesitate to call on their experience and expertise in the future.

Finally, given the process of transitioning to a new corporate form, the Minister also welcomed the appointment of Zimbini Hill and Lerato Kumalo as the interim Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the IDT working through this interim period.

They both have extensive experience and were unanimously elected by the members of the IDT Board.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)