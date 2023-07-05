Left Menu

World Court asked to open case against Iran over downing of flight

05-07-2023
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and Britain have asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to institute proceedings against Iran over the shooting-down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020 that killed all 176 people aboard.

The ICJ, also known as the World Court, said the applicants claim that Iran had failed to take all practicable measures to prevent the destruction of Flight PS752 and had failed to investigate the matter properly.

