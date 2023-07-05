Presidential Imbizo to take place on 14 July 2023 in Limpopo

President Cyril Ramaphosa will next week hold the 8th Presidential Imbizo in the Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality under the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo.

The Presidential Imbizo is scheduled to take place on Friday, 14 July 2023, at Motodi Sports Complex, Ga Motodi village in Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality.

The Imbizo will be preceded by a series of build-up outreach activities led by Ministers, MECs and Mayors in parts of Sekhukhune District Municipality and across the Limpopo Province. Media advisories will be issued for each of these activities.

The Imbizo follows a commitment the President made to engage with communities throughout the country in his 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The imbizo platform builds on the District Development Model (DDM), which calls for greater cooperation between citizens and public representatives.

The DDM embodies an approach by which the three spheres of government and state entities work in unison in an impact-oriented way, and where there is higher performance and accountability for coherent service delivery and development outcomes.

Last week, President Ramaphosa led the 7th Presidential District Development Model (DDM) Imbizo at the Oqungwini Sport Field in Alfred Duma Local Municipality, under Uthukela District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

To date, President Cyril Ramaphosa has visited seven provinces, namely the North West, Free State, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Northern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal where he interacted with residents.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)