NATO must offer 'real security guarantees' to Ukraine - Italy PM

Next week's NATO summit must offer "real security guarantees" to Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Warsaw alongside Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Meloni said Italy and Poland "are in perfect agreement" on the issue.

NATO leaders are meeting in Vilnius on July 11-12.

