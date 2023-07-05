Jaunpur businessman hangs self after killing wife, kids

A 42-year-old businessman was found dead in his house here in Mariyahu area with his wife and three children, police said on Wednesday. Prima facie, it appeared that businessman Nagesh Vishwakarma first killed his wife and children and then hanged himself, they said. Radhika, 38, Vishwakarma's wife, was found dead with a head wound, police said. His daughters, Nikita and Ayushi, aged 13 and 3, and son, a five-year-old Adarsh, were found strangled, police said.

In a letter found on the spot, Vishwakarma held himself responsible for the incident. The bodies of victims have been sent for the post mortem examination. A detailed probe is on in the matter, police said.

