Left Menu

South Africa deputy president's security officers face assault charges over highway incident

Four police officers assigned to a security team protecting South Africas deputy president will be charged with assault and other offenses after being caught on video kicking and stomping on at least two men after they pulled their car over on a highway, police said on Wednesday.The weekend incident provoked outrage in South Africa after the video of the armed plainclothes officers attacking the motorists was posted on social media.The four officers are facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, pointing of a firearm and malicious damage to property, police spokesperson Brig.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 15:53 IST
South Africa deputy president's security officers face assault charges over highway incident
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Four police officers assigned to a security team protecting South Africa's deputy president will be charged with assault and other offenses after being caught on video kicking and stomping on at least two men after they pulled their car over on a highway, police said on Wednesday.

The weekend incident provoked outrage in South Africa after the video of the armed plainclothes officers attacking the motorists was posted on social media.

The four officers are facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, pointing of a firearm and malicious damage to property, police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said.

One of the men who was kicked and stomped on by the officers appeared to be unconscious after the incident and lay motionless on his back on the side of the highway in Johannesburg.

At least seven officers were involved in the incident, with some of them holding rifles while kicking and stomping on the men. The four officers facing criminal charges have also been served with letters notifying them that police intend to suspend them from their jobs, Mathe said.

A spokesperson for South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile said on Tuesday that the officers were part of his security detail, although Mashatile was not present during the incident. Mashatile condemned the officers' conduct.

The video, which was taken by a person in another car, shows the group of officers dragging one of the men across the road and then kicking and stomping on his head and body until he lies motionless. They also kicked and stomped on a second man, who holds his hands over his head to protect himself.

It's not clear what led to the incident or who the victims were. The video only starts after the car has been pulled over by the officers, who are travelling in two black SUVs.

The incident has reignited longstanding concerns over police brutality in South Africa and also drawn scrutiny to the notorious unit the officers belong to.

The VIP protection unit — referred to by South Africans as the “blue light brigade” — provides security for high-profile politicians but is notorious for driving in convoys at high speeds with blue lights flashing, intimidating other motorists to get out the way and sometimes reacting with force if their instructions aren't followed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023