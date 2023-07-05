Case against 2 unidentified persons for wrongful restraint of 2 friends in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against two unidentified persons for alleged wrongful restraint of a girl and her boyfriend in Nerul area, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on May 2 when the girl and her boyfriend were travelling on a scooter.

The accused allegedly stopped them forcibly, made a video of the girl and circulated it on social media platforms, the official from Nerul police station said.

The girl's father lodged a police complaint on Tuesday, based on which a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 500 (defamation), he said. No arrest has been made so far, the police said, adding a probe is on into the case.

