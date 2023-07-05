"Teams are investigating. Police are trying to identify the people. No one has been detained till now. It is not known whether the arms were licensed or not," says Delhi Police Joint CP Parmaditya on Tis Hazari firing incident.
PTI | Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:17 IST
