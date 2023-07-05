U.N. official may visit Russia before grain deal expires
Updated: 05-07-2023 16:53 IST
Rebeca Grynspan, secretary general of the United Nations Conference for Trade and Development, may visit Russia before the Black Sea grain deal expires, she said on Wednesday.
"We will consider going to Moscow in the days that are left, but that has not been confirmed yet," she told reporters in Geneva.
