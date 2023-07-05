Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:53 IST
Ajay Bhatt inaugurates new Canteen Store Department Depot at Ambala
Image Credit: Twitter(@AjaybhattBJP4UK)
Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt inaugurated new premises of the Canteen Store Department (CSD) Depot at Ambala on July 05, 2023.   The premises has been constructed by Dedicated Freight Corridor India Limited under the Railway Ministry, in exchange of the land of the old CSD depot.

Speaking on the occasion, RRM appreciated the work being done by CSD in realizing PM’s vision of automation and ease of doing business by providing excellent service to the armed forces, veterans, and their families. He congratulated the department for completing 75 years of service to the armed forces and their families.

Established in 1948, CSD has 34 regional depots spread all over the country.  “The contribution of the department in ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to the beneficiaries during the pandemic has been exemplary and commendable,” he said.  

He also praised the Indian Railways for undertaking projects to boost the economy of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

